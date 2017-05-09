There’s been just one question on everyone’s lips during Juventus’ Champions League semi-final tie against Monaco: why on earth did Barcelona let Dani Alves go?

The Brazilian full-back provided both assists in Juve’s 2-0 first leg win last week and he was back at it again during this evening’s return leg.

In the first half, Alves delivered the cross that was eventually finished by Mario Mandzukic to give Juve a 3-0 aggregate advantage.

If Mandzukic’s goal didn’t end the tie as a contest, then Alves’ certainly did. And what a goal it was, too.

The 34-year-old lashed home a stunning volley from 20 yards out after Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic had cleared a corner. It was a special, special strike.

Video: Alves' worldie vs Monaco

Check out Alves’ goal below.

Two games, three assists and one goal. This truly has been a week in which Barcelona have regretted ever letting Alves leave.

The defender has propelled Juve to a second Champions League final in three seasons and he didn’t cost a penny.

While the goal was amazing, Alves’ celebration wasn’t bad, either. He reacted by running all the way back to his right back position and throwing up a love heart, Gareth Bale style.

Twitter reacts

Following last week’s win in Monaco, Rio Ferdinand expressed his belief that Alves remains the best right-back in the world.

"He's still the best in the business bar none,” Ferdinand told BT Sport, via the Mirror.

"He is the best with the ball, he defends when he needs to, you saw against Barcelona, he had Neymar in his pocket.

"He does every part of the game that you want from a right-back in modern day football."

It’s hard to argue with that view.

