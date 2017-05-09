The 2008 Boston Celtics are a contemporary legendary team, introducing an era of superteam after superteam to the NBA.

Doc Rivers and Paul Pierce had their prayers answered when Boston was able to swing for the fences and land both Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the same summer. They'd go on to win a championship in their first season together.

Pierce, Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Glen Davis and Kendrick Perkins all joined Garnett's 21 Area segment, enjoying a reunion while discussing the past, present and future of the NBA together. Allen was notably absent and not invited.

Someone else that seemed to be a no-show was former Celtics coach Doc, but he made a surprise appearance via satellite. "Big Baby" Davis was noticeably uncomfortable with his longtime coach suddenly popping up, and there's a very good reason for that.

Before we get into it, though, let's first note just how awkward Davis reacted when Rivers' crackling voice surprises the gathered former champions. Everyone's laughing and having a good time, except Davis:

Here's an abridged version of the segment, and it's almost painful to watch Davis struggle through Rivers being there:

Davis was coached by Rivers with both the Celtics and LA Clippers, spending four years under Doc's guidance. Big Baby's relationship with Doc seems to be sour at best, with Davis slamming Rivers multiple times this season.

"What Doc had in '08 was special," Davis said of Doc on Chris Broussard's In the Zone podcast back in February.

"And he was lucky as hell. Lucky as hell. The year before that they were wearing trash bags (in the crowd). ... But then the next year they win it, now he's one of the best coaches ever? I'm just not feeling that, you know what I mean?”

Fast forward to March, and Davis was continuing his crusade against Doc. Big Baby was on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed and once again poked holes through the notion that Rivers is one of the NBA's top coaches.

“He’s fishing for things that he once had, but at the same time he’s with another team. So, being a coach, you have to adjust. You have to see, ‘Hey, you know what? I don’t have a KG on my team, so this is what I need to do to be a better coach,'" he said of Doc's handling of the Clippers.

“I think he’s so caught up in being the president that hey, you need to be the coach. Danny Ainge was the president, and he got everything done the way it was supposed to be done. He didn’t need to worry about that. Coach the game like you know how to coach.” Davis said.

Yeah, we'd probably be cringing too if we were trapped in a virtual room with a coach we've been speaking out against for a few months. Talk about awkward!