Prior to tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg, AS Monaco had scored a quite remarkable 149 goals in all competitions this season.

The French club, who drew a blank at home to Juventus during last week’s first leg, notched their 150th of the campaign through Kylian Mbappe in the second half - but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side recorded a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory in Turin this evening and never looked like losing the tie.

Monaco gave Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund all sorts of problems in the earlier rounds but were outclassed by Juventus over the two legs of the semi-final. Breaking down their formidable Italian opponents proved much easier said than done.

Juve have only conceded three goals during this year’s Champions League campaign. Three goals!

Juve's defence is formidable

And that’s largely because of their excellent three-man defence - comprised of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli - plus their world-class veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli are all proper defenders. They’re extremely well organised and take no prisoners.

And there was a brilliant moment during the first half of tonight’s match where Chiellini went crazy after stopping Radamel Falcao from scoring a goal.

Watch: Chiellini's reaction to stopping Falcao scoring

Pure class...

Here's another angle...

It was a magnificent piece of defending - and Chiellini celebrated as if he’d just scored a worldie at the opposite end of the pitch.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Watch: Rio Ferdinand praising Chiellini and Bonucci

Rio nailed it before the match kicked off...

