GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Chiellini.

Giorgio Chiellini's incredible reaction to stopping Radamel Falcao scoring

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Prior to tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg, AS Monaco had scored a quite remarkable 149 goals in all competitions this season.

The French club, who drew a blank at home to Juventus during last week’s first leg, notched their 150th of the campaign through Kylian Mbappe in the second half - but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side recorded a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory in Turin this evening and never looked like losing the tie.

Article continues below

Monaco gave Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund all sorts of problems in the earlier rounds but were outclassed by Juventus over the two legs of the semi-final. Breaking down their formidable Italian opponents proved much easier said than done.

Juve have only conceded three goals during this year’s Champions League campaign. Three goals!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Juve's defence is formidable 

And that’s largely because of their excellent three-man defence - comprised of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli - plus their world-class veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli are all proper defenders. They’re extremely well organised and take no prisoners.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

And there was a brilliant moment during the first half of tonight’s match where Chiellini went crazy after stopping Radamel Falcao from scoring a goal.

Watch: Chiellini's reaction to stopping Falcao scoring

Pure class...

Here's another angle...

It was a magnificent piece of defending - and Chiellini celebrated as if he’d just scored a worldie at the opposite end of the pitch.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Watch: Rio Ferdinand praising Chiellini and Bonucci

Rio nailed it before the match kicked off...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Italy Football
Juventus
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
Giorgio Chiellini

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again