Anthony Joshua, the IBF heavyweight champion, emerged victorious against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley this month in a fight that captivated the entire boxing world. The match featured two legitimate stars in the sport duking it out in a match worth the long wait.

Joshua stood at 18-0 and had many fans outside the UK asking if he’s really that good ahead of what was the biggest match of his career by a wide margin. The bout made the champ retain his IBF title along with claiming the vacant IBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

90,000 spectators inside of the stadium were in the the house to witness one of the best heavyweight fights fans have seen in the modern era. The entire 11-round ordeal saw both fighters leave everything they had in the ring and nobody was disappointed.

The bout seems to have awakened Tyson Fury, who is now chomping at the bit to get a hold of the newly minted champion. He has been talking to the press and seems intent about getting back into the ring and getting his weight down.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April. There isn’t another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October, but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch.

“I always said Wladimir would be my easiest fight, now I’m changing the goal posts. AJ will be my easiest fight. I always knew what he was. I’ll tell you what he is. He’s a big man with a puncher’s chance. That’s it. He’s got no footwork, no speed and no stamina neither. I will box rings round him."

Those are strong words from a man that still has to come back from a suspended drugs ban from the UK Anti-Doping agency. He will try to make the long trip back to contention and Fury has been counted out before so he is not afraid of that stigma.

The former champion has taken to the role of being boxing’s bad boy quite well and seems to be relishing that position. It would only seem right that he would want to see if he could take out the sport’s white knight as a part of his epic comeback.

If his charges are true, the electric atmosphere in that building next year would be something to behold. Everyone would want to see that bout, but there is still a lot to plan to ensure that this dream bout would become a reality.

