The 2007-08 Boston Celtics stand as a special squad in Boston Celtics franchise lore. This was a team that won the franchise's record 17th NBA championship and now it is basically impossible to gather all of the members of the team in the same room almost 10 years later.

Sharpshooter Ray Allen left the team after the 2011-12 season to join the rival Miami Heat and LeBron James. Boston's biggest rival for Eastern Conference supremacy in those years was any team that featured the small forward and that loss had to sting.

That act of “betrayal” has still never been forgiven by the rest of the Celtics and they said as much during a reunion on Kevin Garnett’s Area 21 segment on Inside the NBA. Everyone that played a meaningful role was present except Allen.

Monday night saw Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis reunite on the TNT set. Even Doc Rivers called in via video chat to discuss their days together as the band of Unbuntu brothers.

Pierce summarised the feelings in the room: “I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. Just how we carried ourselves, not only on the court, but off the court.”

“And I just figured if it was me leaving or KG leaving, then I would have been like, 'Rondo, Perk, Baby, this is what I've been thinking about.' That's what I was hurt by - when Ray didn't just at least give us a heads-up about it."

They are all still so hurt by it after five years and are waiting for Jesus Shuttlesworth to extend the olive branch, but if his Facebook is any indication, there will be no reconciliation on their terms anytime soon.

His idea of breaking the ice includes cryptic messages posted on social media and leaving it up to interpretation. The post was quickly removed shortly after as the internet quickly took hold of this message and started trying to decipher what it could possibly mean.

Rondo is in the picture with Allen, but it is clearly from the sharpshooter’s time with the Miami Heat. The caption of “The power to push limits” doesn’t really give any insight into what he was trying to say either.

Whatever the case may be, there is a longer reunion planned for this summer and after today’s happenings, Allen should probably not be expecting any formal invitation. From the looks of that message, it looks like he could care less about being there as he has said his peace.