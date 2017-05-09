The 2007-08 Boston Celtics stand apart in the history of the Boston Celtics and their franchise lore. This squad captured the franchise's record 17th NBA championship and re-established the proud history of the club who won so many titles in the period before Paul Pierce was drafted.

Ray Allen’s act of “betrayal” by leaving for the Miami Heat was a popular topic on Monday night. The other Celtics have not forgiven him and they said as much during a reunion on Kevin Garnett’s Area 21 segment on Inside the NBA.

Monday night saw Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis reunite on the TNT set. Even Doc Rivers called in via video chat to discuss their days together as the band of Unbuntu brothers.

Pierce captured the feelings in the room: “I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. Just how we carried ourselves, not only on the court, but off the court.”

“And I just figured if it was me leaving or KG leaving, then I would have been like, 'Rondo, Perk, Baby, this is what I've been thinking about.' That's what I was hurt by - when Ray didn't just at least give us a heads-up about it."

All of them ended up playing somewhere else after Boston and none of them has retired as a Celtic yet. Garnett and Pierce were Brooklyn Nets, then Minnesota and Washington respectively. Big Baby played in a number of markets and Perkins was on the Pelicans.

Rondo is quickly going to become the only active player left from that team that logged meaningful minutes. He played for the Chicago Bulls this season, but saw his season cut tragically short by a thumb injury that took him out of the playoffs.

In the two games that he played, the Bulls went up 2-0 against the franchise that he won a championship with all those years ago. His injury proved to be a turning point in the series as the Celtics firmly wrestled control back after he sat on the bench.

When the TNT crew asked him about that, he blankly responded that they would have swept Boston if he had not gotten injured. This is very valid as the C’s looked absolutely lost when Rondo was on the floor, but that may have had more to do with their own point guard.

With Isaiah Thomas able to process his family troubles, Boston may have gotten the better of their former point guard.