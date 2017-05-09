Lewis Hamilton has described the current struggles within the McLaren camp as 'sad to watch' in a recent interview with ESPN.

Although, the British number one believes it is essential that McLaren do not lose their "heart and soul" in a bid to once again return to the top.

The McLaren team have not won a race since Hamilton's departure in 2012 and this season has been another step in the wrong direction for the McLaren team after their engine partner, Honda, saw their performance drastically fall further behind Formula 1's front runners.

Article continues below

The majority of Hamilton's junior career was funded by McLaren, who also gave him his debut in 2007, before winning his title in a Mercedes car powered by McLaren in 2008.

When asked if he had seen this decline coming within his former team, Hamilton merely replied, "Shocked isn't the thought of mine."

Article continues below

He continued: "They have a place in my heart, I was with them for a long time so it's definitely sad to see such a great team not be at the top.

"Often there are things out of our control and then there are often thing that are in our control that are set from decisions, ultimately, groups or individuals make those decisions. They are now I think trying to make steps and decisions and move the team in the right direction."

Ron Dennis, a former board member, who played a large part in Hamilton rise to the peak of F1's success, has now left the team after a boardroom coup with a new manager now at the helm charged with the task of leading the team forward.

Hamilton believes his former team can return to the heights they achieved whilst he was their driver, however they must not lose the core values that made them such a great team in the first place.

He added: "They've had changes in management and all sorts of things, but the most important thing for me is that McLaren don't lose the core heart and soul of what the team is all about from when I loved them, before I joined them and when I was racing with them.

"I really hope that they find their way back to fighting ways, because it would be great. They've not won a race since I left, but I think they can do as soon as they figure out their power unit station and also their car, I think they can globally move forwards."

Formula 1 and in particular McLaren fans will have to wait even longer to see whether their new management are able to deliver on what Hamilton hopes to be successful season in the future.

Can McLaren turn things around? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms