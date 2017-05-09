GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton .

Lewis Hamilton reacts to McLaren's poor season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton has described the current struggles within the McLaren camp as 'sad to watch' in a recent interview with ESPN

Although, the British number one believes it is essential that McLaren do not lose their "heart and soul" in a bid to once again return to the top. 

The McLaren team have not won a race since Hamilton's departure in 2012 and this season has been another step in the wrong direction for the McLaren team after their engine partner, Honda, saw their performance drastically fall further behind Formula 1's front runners. 

Article continues below

The majority of Hamilton's junior career was funded by McLaren, who also gave him his debut in 2007, before winning his title in a Mercedes car powered by McLaren in 2008.

When asked if he had seen this decline coming within his former team, Hamilton merely replied, "Shocked isn't the thought of mine."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

He continued: "They have a place in my heart, I was with them for a long time so it's definitely sad to see such a great team not be at the top.

"Often there are things out of our control and then there are often thing that are in our control that are set from decisions, ultimately, groups or individuals make those decisions. They are now I think trying to make steps and decisions and move the team in the right direction."

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Ron Dennis, a former board member, who played a large part in Hamilton rise to the peak of F1's success, has now left the team after a boardroom coup with a new manager now at the helm charged with the task of leading the team forward.

Hamilton believes his former team can return to the heights they achieved whilst he was their driver, however they must not lose the core values that made them such a great team in the first place. 

He added: "They've had changes in management and all sorts of things, but the most important thing for me is that McLaren don't lose the core heart and soul of what the team is all about from when I loved them, before I joined them and when I was racing with them.

"I really hope that they find their way back to fighting ways, because it would be great. They've not won a race since I left, but I think they can do as soon as they figure out their power unit station and also their car, I think they can globally move forwards."

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Formula 1 and in particular McLaren fans will have to wait even longer to see whether their new management are able to deliver on what Hamilton hopes to be successful season in the future. 

Can McLaren turn things around? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again