The first WWE European Tour of 2017 is well under way with RAW taking place live in London on Monday night.

Tuesday night will be the turn of Smackdown to hail from across the pond and take advantage of the always lively UK crowd.

An early return home

While outside of the ring the superstars have been all over social media enjoying the unique sights of Europe, one superstar's journey has come to an end.

Emma confirmed on her Instagram page that she has been sent home from the tour earlier than the rest of her RAW co-workers.

During her match at a WWE Live event on Sunday, Emma suffered a shoulder injury which has brought an end to her European adventure.

She took to Instagram to the confirm the news herself.

Emma revealed that she will return to the US and undergo testing on her injured shoulder sometime this week.

Bringing an abrupt end to her journey, Emma could also be set for more time away from the ring due to the injury.

The Australian superstar has only recently returned to WWE TV following months of videos hyping her return as firstly Emmalina then Emma.

There is still no confirmation on how long she could be away or even how serious the injury could be, but with being sent back, the company is clearly not willing to take the risk.

Emma's career on RAW hasn't quite gotten as high off of the ground as she would have liked with her starting to build momentum before her previous injury.

Since her return, she hasn't really challenged the top superstars in the division but her potential is clear and she could prove vital to the show further down the line.

RAW in trouble?

Each of the last three weeks has seen rapidly declining ratings for Monday Night RAW as the show is seemingly suffering from a post- WrestleMania slump.

Monday's episode was no different and it could be argued that the show is struggling due to the main title being off of TV.

Current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since WrestleMania and isn't expected to return until after June's Extreme Rules event.

Lesnar is keeping the title off of the show and it appears that fans may be losing interest with no major title present.

The Intercontinental Championship is currently the biggest title on the show but fans can be forgiven for doubting it's ability to hold main event status.

