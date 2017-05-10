Ever since WrestleMania, fans have been eager to see just what the future will hold for Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

Lesnar won the belt in Orlando last month but hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then and is keeping the Championship with him.

Time for plan B?

It had long been expected that the Monster among Men Braun Strowman would be the man to take on Lesnar upon his return to WWE.

Strowman was expected to face Lesnar at both the Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam events, but that plan may have changed.

Strowman seemingly suffered an injury during his Payback match with Roman Reigns and the latest rumours are suggesting that he may be facing an extended period of time away from the ring.

If Strowman is to be away for several weeks, then WWE will need a new plan for the Universal Championship - something that has already been spoken about according to Bryan Alvarez.

Alvarez mentioned on Tuesday's instalment of Wrestling Observer Live that the company will have a series of matches to determine a new number one contender to Lesnar's Championship.

Suggesting that RAW may be hosting a number one contenders tournament to find the next challenger for Lesnar, Alvarez wasn't able to confirm these plans.

Whilst plans and rumours are always subject to change in WWE, if Strowman is out of action, this could be the best alternative.

Whilst details on the potential tournament are not forthcoming, it could open the door for an interesting first feud for Lesnar.

A big return for the Beast

Lesnar is expected back on RAW following Extreme Rules and whilst Strowman had been expected to be his first feud, there are still many other names who could rise to the challenge.

Seth Rollins recently revealed his intention to pursue the Universal Championship whilst a feud with his old enemy Roman Reigns is also expected for Lesnar.

Other names like Samoa Joe, Finn Balor or even Bray Wyatt could all prove to be worthwhile contenders to Lesnar's title.

Currently however, there could be no ruling Strowman out of the tournament with his injury rumoured to be keeping him away for 4-8 weeks.

However if the Monster among Men is able to make a quicker than expected recovery, the original Universal Championship plans could still be in place.

