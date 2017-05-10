Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Two days after WrestleMania 33 the crowd in attendance at Smackdown Live was treated to the first ever main roster appearance of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura- a former NXT Champion was one of the most eagerly awaited arrivals in recent history and his debut was the moment fans had waited for.

A long wait

The fans had to wait a long time for the arrival of the King of Strong Style and unfortunately their wait for his match is still going.

Nakamura arrived on the main roster during a segment with the Miz and Maryse and since then has made an enemy of the Show-off, Dolph Ziggler.

Over recent weeks, Nakamura and Ziggler have engaged in a war of words without ever entering into an actual match.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the in-ring debut of Nakamura on the main roster, but that day is closer than ever.

The two clashed once again on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown, however the match between the two has now been confirmed.

It all started with Ziggler calling out the King of Strong Style who would gladly come to the ring to confront the Show-off.

Ziggler would question his in-ring ability - meaning that Nakamura would then offer him a match there and then.

Ziggler wouldn't take him up on the offer though but would tell him that he will face him at Backlash, before then attacking the former NXT star.

The addition of Nakamura's first main roster match is a huge selling point for Backlash - an event which already has a promising card.

A big night for Smackdown

Backlash is already being headlined by Nakamura who has been used on all of the promotional material for the event.

The main event however will be the WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and his surprise number one contender Jinder Mahal.

Mahal has received a real main event push since becoming the number one contender and has so far pushed Orton to the limit in their feud - even costing the Viper his House of Horrors match with Bray Wyatt at Payback.

Away from the WWE Championship, the Usos will defend the Smackdown tag team championships against Breezango.

Kevin Owens will defend his United States Championship against AJ Styles in a match that could easily steal the show.

Backlash will be the first Smackdown exclusive show since Elimination Chamber back in February and could go a long way to setting the brand up for the road to Summer Slam.

