Without Kawhi, Spurs outlast Rockets in Game 5 OT win

Spurs 110, Rockets 107; San Antonio leads series 3-2
Manu Ginobili (12/7/5) surprisingly played 32 minutes and made the game-clinching block on James Harden (33/10/10), who was attempting a game-tying three-pointer in overtime. Harden finished with a triple-double and went 11-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-15 from three. Kawhi Leonard (22/15/4) led the Spurs in scoring, but tweaked his ankle and missed part of the fourth quarter and all of overtime. Patty Mills (20/1/4), LaMarcus Aldridge (18/14/1) and Danny Green (16/5/3) helped guide the home team to the gritty victory.
