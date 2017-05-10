Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Without Kawhi, Spurs outlast Rockets in Game 5 OT win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Spurs 110, Rockets 107; San Antonio leads series 3-2

Manu Ginobili (12/7/5) surprisingly played 32 minutes and made the game-clinching block on James Harden (33/10/10), who was attempting a game-tying three-pointer in overtime. Harden finished with a triple-double and went 11-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-15 from three. Kawhi Leonard (22/15/4) led the Spurs in scoring, but tweaked his ankle and missed part of the fourth quarter and all of overtime. Patty Mills (20/1/4), LaMarcus Aldridge (18/14/1) and Danny Green (16/5/3) helped guide the home team to the gritty victory.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Manu Ginobili
Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Playoffs
James Harden

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again