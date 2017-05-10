There is a old adage that says it pays to be prepared.

If the British and Irish Lions are not successful against the All Blacks in their three-test tour in New Zealand starting next month, then it won't be because of a lack of preparation.

To get themselves ready for the massive challenge ahead, the squad will play six warm-up fixtures against the New Zealand Barbarians, Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, Maori All Blacks and Chiefs.

While the clash against the Hurricanes will be played in between the first and second tests.

All of those sides present themselves as a formidable challenge as the depth of New Zealand club rugby is second to none in the sport.

The first test is on June 24 in Auckland and from there they travel to Wellington for the second test (July 1) and they return to Auckland seven days later to play the third and final test.

The overall record between the two teams does not make pleasant reading for the Lions' officials, players and supporters.

In 11 series, New Zealand has won 10 of them with the Lions only series success coming way back in 1971.

Even more damning is that the Lions have only won six test matches, with the All-Blacks winning 29 and three draws.

The last series in 2005, saw New Zealand win each match by a comprehensive margin (21-3, 48-18 and 38-19).

However, If the team do not manage to have success this time around it won't be because of the lack of quality clothing.

There is no danger of the team running out of things to wear

For the players, those items of clothing will be a reminder of their tour for years to come.

Whether they come with joyous or bitter memories will depend on how they go on the field of play.

