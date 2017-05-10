Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Gianluigi Buffon did to Kylian Mbappe after he scored against him

Juventus may have reached the Champions League final but Gianluigi Buffon won’t be too happy that he conceded a goal in the process.

The Italian legend had gone 690 minutes without conceding in the Champions League before Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe finally managed to find a way past him. It was the first goal scored against the Old Lady in seven games, since Nicholas Pareja’s strike for Sevilla back in November.

Mbappe’s goal was pretty insignificant, though. Juventus were already 4-0 up on aggregate in the 69th minute before Monaco made their mark on the tie.

But instead of being annoyed, Buffon reacted brilliantly to being beaten by Mbappe.

The young Frenchman is 21 years his senior and became the youngest ever goalscorer in a Champions League semi-final.

Watch: Mbappe's goal against Buffon

How Buffon congratulated Mbappe

Therefore, Buffon decided he would congratulate him by planted a big kiss on the top of his head.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

Brilliant.

Buffon certainly knows class when he sees it.

Swapping shirts

He seems to be single-handedly trying to make Mbappe feel special. After the first leg, the goalkeeper swapped shirts with the wonderkid and explained his reasons why.

"I swapped my shirt with Mbappe because when I was young nobody wanted to do that with me and I hated it,” he said.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

Mbappe the wonderkid

And before he faced him last week, Buffon claimed that the forward could well be in line to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

“It’s stimulating knowing that you’re facing the future Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar,” he said.

“Maybe in 10 years, when I have hung up my gloves, they will be the seasoned champions and I’ll have the memory of playing against them at the start of their careers.

“In any case, Mbappe is an incredible talent and also seems like a good kid, so that will really help his career and I hope it’ll be a luminous career, at that.”

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Well played, Gigi.

