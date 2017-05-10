GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Andy Murray shows touch of class after Madrid Masters win

World Number 1 Andy Murray cruised into the third round of the Madrid Masters on Tuesday, after making light work of his Romanian opponent, Marius Copil.

Murray was never made to sweat by Copil and did not face a single break point throughout the whole match, taking just under 90 minutes to finish off Copil, winning 6-3, 6-4.

The Brit, who has been struggling for form and fitness all year looks as though he is getting back to his old self as he prepares to face either Pierre-Hughes Herbert or Borna Coric in the round of 16.

The World Number 1 however, was in no mood for getting ahead of himself, when speaking after the match.

“I still think there’s a ways to go. I don’t think I’m playing perfectly just now,” said Murray.

“I had no break points against me. That was something that obviously I’d struggled with, especially the last couple of tournaments.

“It’s a good sign for me that my serve is getting better. Hopefully, that continues that way.

“When I serve well, the rest of my game tends to follow. It’s an important part of the game for me.”

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

With Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both in action on Wednesday, and David Goffin already through to the next round, one can understand why Murray is looking to improve. It is going to take some big performances from the 29-year-old if he wishes to take the title in Madrid.

A match against a top opponent and rival will be a true barometer for Murray's progress on his return.

It was not only Murray's on-court skill and guile that caught the eye, however. Having sealed the win, Murray showed a touch of class at the customary post-game handshake over the net, heartily congratulating Copil on cracking the Top 100 for the first time before wishing the Romanian good-luck.

Very classy stuff from the Brit.

Copil, who was understandably disappointed after the match, was seemingly grateful for the sentiment, greeting the compliment with a weary smile.

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

