Andreas Pereira has been one of the few shining lights in an otherwise disastrous season for Granada.

The 21-year-old midfielder, on a season-long loan at Los Carmenes from Manchester United, has scored four goals and provided two assists in 33 La Liga appearances this season.

Not exactly statistics to shout home about but only two players in the Granada squad - Mehdi Carcela and Artem Kravets - have netted more goals for the recently-relegated club this term.

Pereira is highly rated by coaches at United but Jose Mourinho felt it would benefit the Belgium-born Brazil Under-23 international to spend the season playing week-in, week-out in La Liga.

There’s no doubt he’ll have learned an awful lot from his experience at Granada and will return to Old Trafford in the summer ready to compete for a first-team place in Mourinho’s squad.

Tough few weeks for Pereira and Granada

However, the last few weeks haven’t been much fun for Pereira.

Granada haven’t won since March 1 - their winless run currently stretches 11 matches - and Tony Adams’ appointment has backfired massively.

Since the Arsenal legend replaced Lucas Alcaraz last month, the Spanish club have lost all five of their matches, conceded 13 goals and scored just once.

Tony Adams mocked by Isco

To make matters worse for Adams, footage of Isco mocking him during Granada’s 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid last weekend has gone viral on social media.

It shows Isco taking the p*ss out of Adams’ clothing, suggesting he looked like a waiter as he barked out tactical instructions from the touchline.

What Marcelo said when Pereira miscontrolled the ball

The same video shoes Pereira miscontrolling the ball and the camera cutting to Marcelo.

The footage - broadcast by El Dia Despues - claims Marcelo said: “Screwed, playing like that.” (Quotes translated by the excellent La Liga Videos English on Facebook).

Burn.

What is it with Pereira and La Liga stars?

This isn’t the first time this season Pereira has been picked on by a big La Liga star.

Last month, Barcelona Ivan Rakitic told the United loanee "Down you go to the Second Division you son of a bitch” following an on-field altercation.

Although in fairness to Rakitic, he later apologised.

"These things can happen out on the pitch, and I'd like to apologise,” the Croatian was quoted as saying by AS at the time. "I didn't intend to offend anyone, and I'm sorry if I did.

”I know a lot of people in Granada and I don't wish any misfortune on anyone."

