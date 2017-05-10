Playing with Lionel Messi is a dream for many footballers.

Imagine training with the Argentine on a daily basis and learning from the master.

It’s something that Neymar has had the pleasure of doing for the past four seasons. The Brazilian has reached greater heights at the Camp Nou, playing alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Neymar’s performances of late have even seen him touted as Messi’s replacement at Barca and a future Ballon d’Or winner himself.

But how much of Neymar’s rise is down to Messi?

What Messi has taught Neymar

Well, in an interview with beIN Sports, per AS, the 25-year-old has explained what Messi has taught him during his time in Spain.

“I have been here with Leo for four years, and I am learning every day: how to strike the ball, how to be alert during matches. Messi is from another planet,” he said.

Recently, there has been plenty of talk about Messi’s future.

His current deal expires next summer with the 29-year-old rejecting the first contract offer from the club.

Messi's contract

And Neymar has urged the Catalan club to resolve the future of his teammate sooner rather than later.

“I hope that he renews, and that the people at Barça get to work so Leo can continue with us,” Neymar said.

This season, it looks as though Barca might have to settle for the Copa del Rey as their solitary trophy with them in the final of the competition. They crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Juventus, while they trail Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

However, they still have hope in terms of the league as they are currently above Madrid on the head-to-head record, although Los Blancos have a game in hand.

The reason they still have a chance of winning the title is because of Messi. Barcelona knew they needed to beat Madrid at the Bernabeu last month to stand any chance of overhauling them.

With the scores at 2-2 heading into injury-time, Messi stunned everyone with a last-gasp winner before holding his shirt up in front of the Madrid fans.

Messi's celebration vs Madrid

It was an iconic moment and Neymar - who was suspended for the clash - believes it will always be remembered.

“It was the best image of the Clásico, something to go down in history,” he said.

“I was really looking forward to playing. After the game I called Messi, and they [the team] took photos while we spoke.”

