Maria Sharapova might have taken the first steps to adapting back to WTA tournament play, but if she wants to take part at Wimbledon in 2017 she faces a uphill battle.

After losing a tense battle to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Masters, the Russian's margin of error has reduced considerably.

After serving a 15-month drug ban for testing positive to Meldonium, Sharapova is now ranked 258 in the world, needs at least one victory in next week's Italian Open in Rome to secure a qualifying berth for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Article continues below

As the Evening Standard reported, the reason that victory is required is that it is the last chance to secure ranking points before the May 22nd cut off date for Wimbledon.

If Sharapova fails to manage a victory next week, her fate rests in the hands of the Wimbledon tournament chiefs whom have the job of handing out wild cards.

Article continues below

The best case scenario for the five-time grand slam winner is that she makes the semi-final in Rome, which will mean means she will get direct entry to Wimbledon.

The same scenario applies for Sharapova in regards to her French Open hopes. She fell one win short to secure a preliminary week berth as she lost to Kristina Mladenovic in the semi-finals.

It remains a possibility that Sharapova could claim direct entry to the clay-court Grand Slam, but it seems more likely that she will have go down the qualification route.

The French Tennis Federation will make their final decision on May 16, one week before the Grand Slam begins.

Whatever happens in the next few months, the reaction to Sharapova's return to the circuit has been far from positive.

The emotion of Bouchard when she claimed victory earlier this week was clear for all to see, as she has been one of the Russian's harshest critics.

Bouchard had dubbed Sharapova as 'a cheat', a word that no sportsperson ever wants to be called, and felt that a permanent ban from the sport would be a much more appropriate penalty.

The 23-year old said that she had got plenty of support from fellow professionals, even from those who she has not had much to do with in the past.

It is something that the 30-year old will have to deal with for the rest of her career, and will be a true test of her mental strength.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms