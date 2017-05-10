Paul Pogba has divided opinion since returning to Manchester United as the most expensive player in the history of football.

The French midfielder was always going to face an uphill battle to convince everyone his arrival was worth the hype, but it is difficult to deny he has been an important figure for his side this season.

Pogba has started more matches than any other United outfield player – 48 appearances in all competitions – and leads the club in successful key passes and dribbles per game.

One would expect the world-record signing to be named in the starting line-up whenever possible, but his statistics are nothing to sneeze at considering the talent around him.

While Pogba is some way short of the mark United expect him to hit having coughed up an unprecedented £89.3 million for his services, an off-field subplot could become the most pressing concern.

The BBC reports FIFA are requesting information regarding the transfer of Pogba from Juventus to United after the governing body wrote to his current employers “to seek clarification on the deal”.

The primary focus of the investigation is believed to include the details of who was involved in the switch and how much money was paid to them.

A United spokesman said: "We do not comment on individual contracts. Fifa have had the documents since the transfer was concluded in August.”

Pogba has travelled an expensive and rather unorthodox path to where he is today.

He first joined United from French outfit Le Havre in 2009 before being sold on to Juventus three years later for £1.5 million with only a handful of senior appearance to his name.

Pogba subsequently thrived with the Serie A club over the course of four seasons and prompted his former club to re-sign him for a record fee of €105 million.

United reportedly also agreed to pay Juventus €5 million in performance-related bonuses and other costs including €5 million if Pogba extends his contract.

The specifics of the deal are bound to be extremely complicated and it will be intriguing to see if the FIFA inquiry brings any further information to light.

