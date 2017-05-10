GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Oscar.

Oscar will receive a winners' medal should Chelsea win Premier League

Chelsea can clinch the Premier League title this coming Friday.

Victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns will confirm what everyone has known for a while: that the Blues are the best team in England right now.

Antonio Conte’s side have lead the way since November. Tottenham have been their closest rivals, and Spurs have done a great job of keeping the title race alive into May, but only the a miracle would prevent Chelsea from lifting the trophy.

The west London club haven’t looked back since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation after losing to Arsenal in September. That 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium seems like it happened years ago; Chelsea have been beaten three times since being bested by Arsene Wenger’s side.

Conte will bolster his squad in the summer as the Blues prepare for a return to Champions League football. It will be interesting to see how this Chelsea team, which isn’t as sturdy as Chelsea teams gone by but can be devastating going forward, will stack up against Real Madrid, Barcelona and co.

But Chelsea’s players will be keen to celebrate before they look ahead to a season in Europe. After all, they didn’t have any trophies to celebrate in 2015-16.

The club are expected to wait wait until the final day of the season - May 21 - to hoist the trophy, after they host Sunderland.

It is unclear yet who will lift the trophy. Although John Terry has started just four league games, allowing the Chelsea legend the honour would be the perfect way to say farewell.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

Begovic and Ake will miss out on winners' medals

Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake will both miss out on a winners’ medal due to the ruling that stipulates you must play five league games in a season to earn one.

Ake has made 11 appearances in the top flight this season but 10 came while he was on loan at Bournemouth. Begovic has also played just one match for the Blues in the league.

Why Oscar will get one

While the pair will miss out on a medal, former Chelsea midfielder Oscar will receive one through the post.

The Brazilian left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in December of last year. But before his departure, he made nine appearances in the Premier League.

Oscar’s contribution to the Blues’ season? An assist in a 2-2 draw at Swansea in September.

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

It's hard not to feel sorry for Begovic. Not only will he miss out on a medal, but his only appearance in the league didn't even end well - he played in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in April.

Should Oscar receive a Premier League winners' medal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Oscar
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

