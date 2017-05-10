Tony Bellew has fueled the fire of rumours surrounding his potential bout with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in a recent interview.

Bellew, who recently stepped up a division for his career-changing triumph over David Haye, could be in line for a shot the world heavyweight title as a potential bout with Deontay Wilder looks to be well and truly on the cards.

"He has no fear of taking a punch - he's not like the heavyweights of today, who are all scared to get hit," Bellew said in an interview with Sky Sports, speaking about WBC champion Wilder.

"I've got massive respect for the way he fights, which is very similar to Anthony Joshua but technically not on the same level.

"Wilder is exactly what it says on the tin - he is wild. He is very powerful, very dangerous and very fast.

"However, he makes numerous mistakes and is wide open to anyone with a boxing brain. I have a better boxing IQ than Wilder has ever had. I'm a student of the game.

"But I'm under no illusions that if his right-hand hits me on the button then I'll wake up in Neverland."

Bellew and Wilder's punditry work on the Anthony Joshua-Klitschko fight descended into an altercation during the build up to the Wembley epic, and both men expressed interest in organising a fight.

It would seem that all parties are eager to ramp up the hype surrounding the potential match, with Wilder's promoter Lou Di Bella calling out Bellew's promoter, Eddie Hearn, stating:

"This is a fight that's US versus UK and a fight with Tony certainly might help that story line, right? I think it's certainly interesting. Eddie Hearn knows how to reach me."

Bellew is not short on options though, with unbeaten WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker also being touted as a potential target for the Merseysider.

Bellew, who considers himself the 'second most valuable heavyweight going after Anthony Joshua', will only consider a fight with Parker on his own terms.

When asked about a entering the ring with Parker, Bellew said: "The salt and pepper has to be on my side of the table. It has to be on my terms not on his.

"I've got so many options and I just don't know which one I'm going to pick yet."

