Liverpool have often found it difficult to break down teams that put 11 men behind the ball this season.

On numerous occasions, Jurgen Klopp’s side have come unstuck against teams below them in the table that like to defend in numbers before catching them on the break or scoring from a set-piece.

If Liverpool occasionally struggle to score against 11 men, imagine if they had to play against 30 players.

Well, that was the task that faced duo Phillipe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum this week.

The two Liverpool stars faced THIRTY of Liverpool’s Under 9 squad, whilst they were helped out by a young goalkeeper.

How would they get on?

Would they be outnumbered or would their skill shine through?

Watch: Liverpool vs Liverpool Under 9's

An entertaining 3-3 draw and Liverpool’s problems defending from corners continues, even against a bunch of nine-year-olds.

Coutinho and Wijnaldum will be hoping for a better result when they travel to West Ham on Sunday, though.

Liverpool know that two wins from their final two matches - against West Ham and Middlesbrough - would guarantee Champions League football.

If they do finish in the top four, Coutinho and Wijnaldum will have played a big part.

Coutinho has chipped in with 10 league goals - his career best - with his performances attracting interest with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Wijanldum’s debut season after his £23 million move from Newcastle has been a success. His consistant displays in midfield has seen him miss just three league matches, whilst he’s scored important goals against Manchester City and Chelsea.

