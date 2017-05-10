GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wijnaldum and Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum take on Liverpool Under 9's

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool have often found it difficult to break down teams that put 11 men behind the ball this season.

On numerous occasions, Jurgen Klopp’s side have come unstuck against teams below them in the table that like to defend in numbers before catching them on the break or scoring from a set-piece.

If Liverpool occasionally struggle to score against 11 men, imagine if they had to play against 30 players.

Article continues below

Well, that was the task that faced duo Phillipe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum this week.

The two Liverpool stars faced THIRTY of Liverpool’s Under 9 squad, whilst they were helped out by a young goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

How would they get on?

Would they be outnumbered or would their skill shine through?

Watch: Liverpool vs Liverpool Under 9's

Take a look:

An entertaining 3-3 draw and Liverpool’s problems defending from corners continues, even against a bunch of nine-year-olds.

Coutinho and Wijnaldum will be hoping for a better result when they travel to West Ham on Sunday, though.

Liverpool know that two wins from their final two matches - against West Ham and Middlesbrough - would guarantee Champions League football.

If they do finish in the top four, Coutinho and Wijnaldum will have played a big part.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

Coutinho has chipped in with 10 league goals - his career best - with his performances attracting interest with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Wijanldum’s debut season after his £23 million move from Newcastle has been a success. His consistant displays in midfield has seen him miss just three league matches, whilst he’s scored important goals against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Adam Lallana
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again