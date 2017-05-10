Juventus have taken the penultimate step towards their first Champions League title since 1996 with a 2-1 victory over Monaco on Tuesday evening.

Boasting a 2-0 lead from the first leg, the Italian giants swept aside their French visitors in Turin to reach the competition final for the second time in three attempts.

While Juventus have clinched the Serie A title in each of the last five seasons, they have been unable to convert their domestic domination to continental success.

However, the Italian giants’ imperious form indicates they have their best chance in years to end a 21-year wait for Champions League glory.

Massimiliano Allegri has seen his team concede just once in the knockout stages – a Kylian Mbappe consolation goal on Tuesday – after leaking only two in the group phase.

Juventus await Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final depending on whether the latter can overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their tie at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

While either opponent will likely prove a gruelling final test for the Old Lady, their squad was celebrating like they already had won the tournament after triumphing over Monaco last night.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has posted a video on Instagram showing he and his teammates soaking up the joy of securing a place in Cardiff on June 3.

Check out the brilliant scenes in the footage below.

Winning the Champions League would be an incredible achievement for Juventus given what the club has endured since it last lifted the biggest prize in club football.

The Turin outfit were stripped of two Serie A titles and demoted to the second division in 2006 for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal known as Calciopoli.

Their return to the top of Italian football is a remarkable feat in itself, but avenging their 3-1 loss to Barcelona two years ago in this year’s Champions League would be the ultimate statement.

