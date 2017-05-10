GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Juventus players went wild in dressing room after Monaco win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus have taken the penultimate step towards their first Champions League title since 1996 with a 2-1 victory over Monaco on Tuesday evening.

Boasting a 2-0 lead from the first leg, the Italian giants swept aside their French visitors in Turin to reach the competition final for the second time in three attempts.

While Juventus have clinched the Serie A title in each of the last five seasons, they have been unable to convert their domestic domination to continental success.

Article continues below

However, the Italian giants’ imperious form indicates they have their best chance in years to end a 21-year wait for Champions League glory.

Massimiliano Allegri has seen his team concede just once in the knockout stages – a Kylian Mbappe consolation goal on Tuesday – after leaking only two in the group phase.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Juventus await Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final depending on whether the latter can overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their tie at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

While either opponent will likely prove a gruelling final test for the Old Lady, their squad was celebrating like they already had won the tournament after triumphing over Monaco last night.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has posted a video on Instagram showing he and his teammates soaking up the joy of securing a place in Cardiff on June 3.

Check out the brilliant scenes in the footage below.

Winning the Champions League would be an incredible achievement for Juventus given what the club has endured since it last lifted the biggest prize in club football.

The Turin outfit were stripped of two Serie A titles and demoted to the second division in 2006 for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal known as Calciopoli.

Their return to the top of Italian football is a remarkable feat in itself, but avenging their 3-1 loss to Barcelona two years ago in this year’s Champions League would be the ultimate statement.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Italy Football
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Leonardo Bonucci
Football

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again