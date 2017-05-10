Eugenie Bouchard’s feud with Maria Sharapova doesn’t look like dying.

It began in April, when Bouchard labelled Sharapova a “cheat” following her return to tennis after serving a doping ban.

“She’s a cheater and I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again,” Bouchard, 23, said. “It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true.

“I think from the WTA its sends the wrong message to young kids – ‘cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. I don’t think that’s right.

“[She’s] definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore.”

Bouchard came out on top vs Sharapova

Thankfully for those of us eager to see how the pair’s rivalry would play out on court, the tennis schedule matched them against each other in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Bouchard came out on top, winning 7-5 2-6 6-4, and it lead to a rather awkward exchange as the pair met at the net.

"I was inspired because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately, wishing me good luck," Bouchard said after conquering the Russian, who served a 15-month suspension after testing positive for banned substance meldonium, per BBC Sport.

"They were players I don't normally speak to and I got a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me. I wanted to do it for myself, but also for all these people.

"It showed me that most people have my opinion and they were just maybe scared to speak out."

Case closed? Apparently not.

Sharapova's Twitter activity

Sharapova’s recent Twitter activity shows you exactly how she feels about Bouchard.

The 30-year-old has liked a mocked-up image of a Bouchard autobiography entitled ‘Insufferable: My Life So Far.’

It’s a knock off of Sharapova’s own autobiography, ‘Unstoppable: My Life So Far’, which it out later this year. Check out the image below.

Grab the popcorn, guys. This one could get exciting.

