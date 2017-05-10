Manchester United have unveiled their new away kit for the 2017/18 season - and it's an absolute beauty.

Featuring a black graphic pattern and Adidas' famous three stripes down the side, the Red Devils' new away strip is as much eye-catching as it is bold.

A statement on United's official website read: "Manchester United fans of all ages will recognise the bold graphic pattern from the 1990-92 away jersey that defined football shirt design for an era.

"Connecting the past to the future, the new kit pays homage to the historic design, celebrating the rich history of the club.

"The graphic design of the original kit has been reimagined on a black backdrop with white hues, with the classic Adidas three stripes, club badge and Adidas logo all in white.

"A crew-neck collar gives the kit a modern makeover, making it a jersey that’s as much at home on the streets as it is on the pitch."

The idea behind recreating and modernising an old United strip is clear: to seek inspiration from the side that dominated English football throughout the 1990s.

If Jose Mourinho is to replicate such success, though, he must splash the cash this summer on a number of new recruits.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney set to leave United, a striker of Antoine Griezmann or Alexandre Lacazette's calibre is desperately needed.

Mourinho must also do his utmost to keep David de Gea, whose inclusion in the promo for United's new away kit was a big talking point.

The Spaniard is reportedly edging closer to joining Real Madrid but, according to United fans, he could stay this summer after being chosen to model the new away strip. Check out United's promo below.

UNITED'S 2017/18 AWAY KIT

The question United fans are asking is why De Gea would be used as a marketing tool for their new away kit if he's going to leave this summer? It would make little sense.

Ibrahimovic would almost certainly feature in the promo if he was staying this summer, but he isn't, so he wasn't used.

Here's how United fans reacted to De Gea's presence.

TWITTER REACTS

In a ploy to make sure De Gea stays, Mourinho is reportedly prepared to offer the Spain international a new contract that would make him one of United's highest-paid players.

That's according to Manchester Evening News, who claim De Gea could earn around the £200,000-per-week mark should he commit his future.

