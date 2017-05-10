Arsenal are likely to face several glaring problems at the conclusion of this season even if they manage to secure themselves automatic Champions League qualification.

The Gunners are currently in sixth position with a game in hand that if won, would see them leapfrog Manchester United and come within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Arsene Wenger and his team need more than a few things to go their way if they are book a place in the elite European club competition next season – a situation that has appeared unlikely since they stumbled through a dreadful run in the early stages of 2017.

Failure to do so will only add to their list of potential problems come the end of the season, with the respective futures of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Wenger all in doubt.

The north Londoners stand to lose three of the most influential figures at the club in a matter of months, but the boss believes the eventual outcome is unlikely to be affected by their Champions League status.

The additional funds provided through Champions League were once of paramount importance to a club like Arsenal, but Wenger says it is no longer a telling factor in their financial resources for each season.

In fact, when asked if the Gunners’ absence from the competition could hinder their chances of keeping Ozil and Sanchez at the club, the Frenchman issued an emphatic response.

"Not really because we are in a strong financial position,” the 67-year-old said, as per Goal.

"The weight of a Champions League place is less big than it was years ago.

"Financially, negotiations wise it will not have a huge impact.

"Maybe it can impact your reputation if in a longer spell you are not in there. But at the moment we are not in that mode.

"Still for us it is important because we want to play at the top level."

Arsenal have competed in the Champions League every season since 1998, though their record in recent years has been far from acceptable in the eyes of fans.

Wenger has watched his side bundle out of the tournament at the first stage of the knockout rounds in each of the last seven campaigns – a record that simply must be improved upon if they sneak into the 2017-18 competition.

