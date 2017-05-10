The last Rugby World Cup wasn't too kind to England, who were drawn against Wales and Australia in their group. The so-called "group of hell" was bad enough to see Stuart Lancaster's side fail to advance beyond the group stage - the first host nation ever to do so.

However, since the embarrassment of failing to move out of their group, the England team have moved on in leaps and bounds.

They defended their Six Nations title, and under coach Eddie Jones, went on a long winning run that only was ended by Ireland in the last game of this year's competition, after already retaining the trophy.

The next Rugby World Cup is being held in Japan, in 2019. Japan was a surprise package under then coach Eddie Jones at the last World Cup and will be keen to impress again.

England, of course, will be looking to improve drastically on their 2015 shambles but may find that quite difficult.

Yet again, England have found themselves in a really tough group after the draw took place on Wednesday morning.

POOL C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1 - either USA or Canada - and Oceania 2 (Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).

While this may not be quite as intimidating as being drawn against Wales and Australia, England know how difficult France can prove, whilst Argentina are an increasingly dangerous side.

England will play Argentina in two tests this June, and Eddie Jones is looking forward to "practice a little bit against them."

"France have really improved over the past two years and are certainly a dangerous team".

This is undoubtedly going to be a tough group for England, even with their upturn in form under Eddie Jones since the World Cup 2015.

Wales, too, have been handed a tough pool, finding themselves drawn against Australia for the second World Cup in a row.

England and Wales, it seems, are square out of luck when it comes to friendly World Cup groups.

