GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

.

Twitter reacts to England's group of death draw for 2019 Rugby World Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The last Rugby World Cup wasn't too kind to England, who were drawn against Wales and Australia in their group. The so-called "group of hell" was bad enough to see Stuart Lancaster's side fail to advance beyond the group stage - the first host nation ever to do so.

However, since the embarrassment of failing to move out of their group, the England team have moved on in leaps and bounds.

They defended their Six Nations title, and under coach Eddie Jones, went on a long winning run that only was ended by Ireland in the last game of this year's competition, after already retaining the trophy.

Article continues below

The next Rugby World Cup is being held in Japan, in 2019. Japan was a surprise package under then coach Eddie Jones at the last World Cup and will be keen to impress again.

England, of course, will be looking to improve drastically on their 2015 shambles but may find that quite difficult.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Yet again, England have found themselves in a really tough group after the draw took place on Wednesday morning.

POOL C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1 - either USA or Canada - and Oceania 2 (Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).

While this may not be quite as intimidating as being drawn against Wales and Australia, England know how difficult France can prove, whilst Argentina are an increasingly dangerous side.

England will play Argentina in two tests this June, and Eddie Jones is looking forward to "practice a little bit against them."

Rugby World Cup Pool Draw

"France have really improved over the past two years and are certainly a dangerous team".

Of course, there has been plenty of reaction to England's brutal draw on social media. Here are some of the best tweets:

This is undoubtedly going to be a tough group for England, even with their upturn in form under Eddie Jones since the World Cup 2015.

Wales, too, have been handed a tough pool, finding themselves drawn against Australia for the second World Cup in a row.

England and Wales, it seems, are square out of luck when it comes to friendly World Cup groups.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dylan Hartley
England Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Australia Rugby
James Haskell
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby
Mike Brown

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again