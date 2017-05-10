GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Newcastle.

Gambler bets £10 on seven different league champions - wins incredible amount

Predicting which club will win the league in pre-season can be very difficult.

While Antonio Conte’s Chelsea look set to ease to Premier League glory, many pundits suggested it would be Manchester United or Manchester City vying for glory before a ball was kicked.

While predicting the winner of just one league is difficult enough, imagine predicting the winner of seven different leagues.

Well, that’s what one Scottish customer did at the start of the season - and put £10 on it as well.

An unnamed gambler in his 50s placed a bet on each winner of the Scottish leagues. He must have been getting excited as Celtic, Hibs, Livingston and Arbroath all won their respective divisions.

But this punter’s knowledge wasn’t limited to Scotland.

He also included the winners of the Championship, League One and League Two in his accumulator.

Portsmouth managed to overhaul both Plymouth Argyle and Doncaster to win League Two, while Sheffield United eased to League One glory, picking up 100 points in the process.

Sheffield United v Chesterfield - Sky Bet League One

Newcastle saved the day

But his bet was dependent on the climax of the Championship.

It looked as though his bet would be ruined as Newcastle trailed Brighton on points going into the last few minutes on the final day of the season.

However, Jack Grealish’s goal in the 89th minute for Aston Villa against Brighton saw the Toon Arm pip the south coast to become champions.

Aston Villa v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

As a result, the gambler in question claimed a cool £60,734.38 from his £10 bet. Wow.

The incredible bet

The bet was placed at a Ladbrokes shop and can be seen below:

p1bfp1qjcl13qljdganredmcid.jpg

If you can’t make it out, here are the odds of each winning team:

Newcastle 15/8 
Sheffield United 11/2
Portsmouth 4/1
Celtic 3/10
Hibs Evs
Livingstone 4/1
Arbroath 4/1

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Hindsight has paid off big time here for this customer for such a small outlay.”

No doubt there will be plenty of punters trying their luck in pre-season to pull off a similar bet.

Football
Sheffield United
Scotland Football
Thierry Henry

