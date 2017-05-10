GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pogba.

Twitter user creates concept video showing Premier League player as FIFA 18 cover star

Attentions are turning to FIFA 18 as the 2016-17 season draws to a close.

FIFA 17 will be remembered for introducing Alex Hunter in The Journey, a game mode that was well received by fans and will return for the new instalment.

But it’s been out for more than seven months; there’s little gamers haven’t achieved in FIFA 17. So, as EA Sports prepare to promote their new game, it’s time to get excited about what new features will be included.

The company has announced it plans to improve The Journey and Ultimate Team, but gamers would love to see some new features included. A five-a-side option, perhaps, or the ability to start your own team in career mode.

“We will continue to drive innovation and competition in our EA SPORTS franchises,” a statement to investors read.

“FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines.

“Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year’s game, including in Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced.”

FBL-NED-FIFA17-XPERIENCE

Who will be the cover star?

It will also be interesting to see who will replace Marco Reus as FIFA’s cover star.

FIFA 17 was the first game that didn’t have Lionel Messi on the front since FIFA 12.

Reus was certainly an improvement on the FIFA 16 cover star - Jordan Henderson - but he lacks the global appeal that the man rumoured to take over from his has.

Video of Pogba as FIFA 18 cover star is going viral

A video is doing the rounds that shows Manchester United star Paul Pogba on the loading screen of FIFA 18.

The footage isn't genuine, however. It is a concept design made by Twitter user JamesDZN.

The video is very, very impressive. You can certainly see why some people would be fooled into thinking it was really EA Sports' design for FIFA 18.

Check out the video below.

Some fans have been fooled

It wouldn't be surprising to see EA Sports go after Pogba, who became the world’s most expensive player last year.

Manchester United paid Juventus £89 million for the Frenchman, although the signing is now under investigation by FIFA after it was reported by Football Leaks that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola made a staggering £41m from the deal.

Football Leaks’ expose, brought to our attention by the Daily Mail, also revealed that Pogba is earning £165,588-a-week at Old Trafford, making his yearly salary a cool £8.61m.

Who do you want to see on the cover of FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Marco Reus
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

