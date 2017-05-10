Atletico Madrid have an enormous mountain to climb if they are to reach a third Champions League final in four seasons.

The home side will need to complete a remarkable comeback against city rivals Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday after losing 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Diego Simeone is no stranger to watching his team defy the odds and feels more optimistic than most managers would be with such a daunting task ahead of them.

The Argentine has said his men are capable of hauling themselves back into contention despite needing to put four goals past one of the strongest sides in Europe without reply.

“We have our own weapons, and always try very difficult things, but nobody will stop until the referee blows his whistle to finish the game,” he said, as per ESPN.

Simeone has some reason to believe his team can pull off an almost impossible turnaround considering they have previously beaten Madrid by the 4-0 scoreline required on Wednesday evening.

A repeat of their incredible victory in 2015 is improbable at best, especially against a side that is yet to lose by more than one goal this season while also scoring in each of their last 60 outings.

There is no escaping the fact it would be a monumental outcome for Atletico advance to the final this season – but that has not stopped their fans from giving a spectacular reception on the eve of the clash.

Roughly 400 supporters assembled out the front of the team hotel to welcome the players with flares and banners in a bid to rouse a fightback against their arch rivals.

The incredible support did not go unnoticed by the players – who gathered at the hotel entrance to wave, applaud and even document their efforts on smartphones.

Check out the incredible show of passion in the video below.

If anything can inspire one of the most staggering comebacks in Champions League history, the Atletico fans have certainly done their bit to ensure it remains possible.

