Nick Kyrgios has become well known for his on-court rants and temperamental meltdowns over the years, however, during his second round doubles match-up at the Madrid Masters, the Aussie expressed a very different type of emotion after his partner Jack Sock, pulled off a miraculous winner.

Kyrgios was left absolutely stunned by the Sock backhand at full stretch from out wide, which, throwing all traditions of the game to the wind, went low and around the net post, rather than over it, but still somehow landed in court for a clean winner.

The shot, which is more than likely to feature in a few highlight reels around the globe delighted the crowd and Kyrgios alike who showed his appreciation for the shot.

If you turn the sound up in the video below, you can hear Kygios cry "Oh my God!" almost as soon as his partner hit it and continued to look completely stunned by the winner.

While the replay is shown, the 22-year-old can also be heard saying: "That is outrageous!"

The pair eased to a comfortable win in the end, only dropping eight points on serve in seeing off fifth seed opponents Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals in Madrid.

Kyrgios, who recently suffered the tragedy of losing his grandfather, is also taking part in the singles at Madrid.

Having cruised passed Cypriot Marcus Baghdatis on Monday, he put in another dominant performance to beat American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-3 to secure a place in the last-16.

Kyrgios is looking to improve on his quarter-final finish at last year's Madrid Masters and, after the form he has shown so far, that could be a real possibility. The Australian blazed 14 aces passed Baghdatis, converted his only break point, and won 81% of his service points.

Considering this is the first tournament Kyrgios has played on clay since late May 2016, his performance, focus, and drive has been very impressive. It seems the 22-year-old Australian is on a mission in Madrid.

And with the French Open now just around the corner, Kyrgios represents a very dangerous potential banana skin to any of 'the big four'.

