Football

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Dani Alves.

Dani Alves ruined Cristiano Ronaldo with skill during 2013 El Clasico

Football News
Barcelona have enjoyed a lot of success over the past five years with their transfer activity.

While Neymar, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic have all proved superb signings, the Catalonians have also sold Pedro, Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas for high fees.

One of the biggest mistakes they've made in recent memory, though, was allowing Dani Alves to join Juventus on a free last summer.

Alves, now 34, was let go on the assumption he would start declining, yet he's proved this season that he's still very much the world's best right-back.

His recent performances in the Champions League emphasise that notion, with the Brazilian shining against former employers Barcelona last month.

Barca lost 3-0 on aggregate to Juventus in the quarter-finals and were simply unable to penetrate the Old Lady's defence, formed of the excellent Alves, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon.

And it was the same story in the semi-finals against Monaco, with Juve winning 4-1 on aggregate thanks to a goal and three assists from Alves across the two legs.

Barcelona really messed up and they could be made to feel even worse should Alves win the Champions League, with a Serie A and Coppa Italia title also in the offing.

What Alves offered at the Camp Nou was more than just a world-class defender; the Brazil international was also a real threat going forward with his pace and creativity.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-VILLANOVENSE

One player who must really miss Alves is Lionel Messi, who used to link up so effectively with the 34-year-old down the right channel with their tika-taka style of play.

But enough negativity - let's remember the good times. Alves spent eight trophy-laden years at Barcelona and provided a number of stellar moments.

One came during the 2-1 win over Real Madrid in 2013, where goals from Neymar and Sanchez earned three points but Alves stole the show by humiliating Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the video below, the Brazilian full-back roars down the right flank and, when Ronaldo tries to shut him down, produces a stepover and nutmeg to leave the Portuguese in no man's land.

ALVES SENDS RONALDO BACK TO MAN UTD

Alves and Ronaldo came to blows several times between 2009-2016 but, on this occasion, it was the former-Barcelona right-back who came out on top. The good old days.

Topics:
La Liga
Football

back to top

