Max Verstappen has performed well since his switch to Red Bull last year, but there's a general feeling that he could add to success.

But is there something just holding him back from joining the sport's elite?

According to his current Red Bull team-mate, Daniel Ricciardo, the Dutch rookie still has a big weakness.

Article continues below

Ricciardo believes his partner in crime should listen to advice from the more experienced Formula 1 drivers.

Verstappen received some stick for his aggressive style of driving last year, but Ricciardo is confident he can improve in time, with an older head on his shoulders.

Article continues below

Regarding Verstappen's biggest weakness, the Australian believes his age and youthful independence is currently letting him down.

"He's obviously willing to push the car on the limit and that's obviously a really good thing," he told Autosport.

"And weakness, I would say his age. But not his age in the sport."

Indeed, Ricciardo understands that Verstappen has been racing for a long time, despite his youth but is of the opinion a more mature, experienced driver will iron out the mistakes he's making now.

"He's done the racing a long time so it's not necessarily that, but it's probably just in life.

"Probably just absorbing some things from older people - like last year when he was doing some things with braking [zones].

"A lot of the older drivers would say: 'Look, we don't think this is right', or something. And Max would be like 'I know what I'm doing' kind of thing.

"That's a strength that he is independent, but may be a weakness...

"But that will come with time, and he will then understand maybe a little bit of advice from the older guys".

Despite his youthful exuberance, Ricciardo believes that he has worked well alongside Verstappen. He believes the pair push each other on.

"I always try and learn from everyone.

"Because driving is such a technical sport, there's always something different you can apply. A different technique or whatever, a way to set the car up."

"I can't say there's one place where I'm like: 'Well, I learned that from Max.' You learn these things subconsciously.

"Because we are both very motivated and very determined to win, we are constantly pushing each other, but also our engineers are trying to really find a way to make the car different."

Ricciardo believes that his work with Verstappen has allowed the two to develop their own style of car setup - one that the pair shares.

"We started off with quite different set-ups. And then we kind of merged together.

"So maybe I did some things which I didn't think would work, and maybe some things he was doing [as well].

"Like this, you start to learn some things."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms