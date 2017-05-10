The hurdles continue to pile up as it pertains to the boxing superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

UFC President Dana White stated earlier last month that negotiations for the bout have gotten underway, with 'The Notorious One' reportedly set to make around $75 million and Mayweather around $100 million

Mayweather is undefeated in his boxing career, racking up 49 straight victories against some of the best the sport has to offer. McGregor, meanwhile, has been ruling the world of unarmed combat. The Irishman is the UFC's first ever dual-weight champion and currently rules as the 155-pound champion of the world.

Yesterday (Tues. May 9, 2017) White joined The Herd to offer an update on the superfight, stating that negotiations are 'not close at all' (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s not getting close at all. I knew that this thing was gonna be a nightmare to get done, if it can even be done. We’ll find out.

"Obviously, both guys want to fight each other, but what’s the deal? Can the deal be done? That’s the question.

“It’s not even Mayweather. It’s not even Mayweather. It’s definitely both sides. It’s not just Mayweather, it’s both sides of this thing are gonna be hard to get done.

"And absolutely, there’s gonna come a point where I’m done [clears his hands]. This isn’t what I do. This isn’t my business and I’m definitely gonna walk away.”

If negotiations fall out for whatever reason, White isn't going to lose any sleep over it. While he knows it's a fight that the fans want to see, and admits he'd like to get it done for McGregor, boxing just isn't his forte:

“Listen, if it doesn’t work for me personally - either way, it doesn’t matter to me. I know that these two guys want to fight.

"I’ve said many times I respect Conor and I’d like to do this fight for him, but it’s got to be the right deal.

"We have to get the right deal done or it’s not going to happen, because at the end of the day, this isn’t what I do, the UFC is what I do, and I should be focusing on that, and not a boxing match that - obviously, a lot of people want to see it, there’s a lot of interest in it, but it’s not really what I do.”

