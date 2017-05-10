Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have an indifferent relationship.

The two defenders love to hate each other when it comes to Barcelona and Real Madrid. That much could be seen in last month’s El Clasico.

Ramos was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Lionel Messi before he gestured to Gerard Pique as he left the pitch.

Article continues below

After the game, Pique said that: "When Ramos gets home he'll regret what he did.”

However, when playing for their nation, Spain, it’s a totally different story.

Article continues below

Earlier this season, Ramos explained how the two players liked to argue when representing their clubs but, when it came to their country, they were like best friends.

"Pique and I like to throw each other pebbles but as soon as I see him, I'm going to give him a hug," Ramos said.

While the relationship between Ramos and Pique is on and off, the same can’t be said about the supporters of the respective clubs and their views towards their rival players.

Barcelona fans despise Ramos and, as we’ve seen this week, Madridistas hate Pique.

Pique was in attendance at the Madrid Open and every time he was shown on the big screen there were deafening boos and cries of ‘Hala Madrid - so much so that the umpire had to ask them to be quiet.

Watch: Pique booed at Madrid Open

And you certainly wouldn’t blame Ramos for having a little chuckle at the incident.

Ramos' reaction

And he wasn’t exactly sympathetic when he was asked about it ahead of Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atleti.

"What can I say to you?” he told reporters, per Sport.

“If I go to Barcelona then the same [would] happen to me. I'm not going to change people.

“Each person defends their patch and that's that."

While Pique got one over Ramos during the recent El Clasico, it seems as though the Madrid captain will be the one celebrating come the end of the season.

Los Blancos have one foot in the Champions League final and have the upper hand in the La Liga title race - as they sit level on points with Barca with a game in hand.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms