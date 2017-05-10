Liverpool have a battle on their hands to keep Philippe Coutinho at the club.

Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling have both left Anfield in recent seasons but Jurgen Klopp must have hoped that securing Champions League football would be enough to convince Coutinho to stay.

The Reds are primely poised to return to Europe’s major competition. It’s in their hands - victory over West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their two remaining fixtures will guarantee Liverpool a top four finish.

But it might not be enough to convince Coutinho to stick around. Spanish outlet Sport reported this week that the Brazilian has said yes to a move to Barcelona, with informal talks between Coutinho’s camp and the Blaugrana already underway.

Liverpool are set to hold out for £76 million, a figure that Barcelona would have no trouble meeting.

It would be a major blow for the Merseyside club’s ambitions if Coutinho were to leave in the upcoming transfer window. The 24-year-old has emerged as the Reds’ most important player and reached 10 Premier League goals for the first time in his career this season.

It’s tough to know what’s really going on. Sport’s report contradicted that of Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, who last week said Barcelona have no interest in signing Coutinho.

"There are more stories coming out that Barcelona want Coutinho and he is willing to go,” Balague said, per the Independent.

"I have no doubt he is willing to go, but Barcelona are not after him.

"It’s just moves the agents are making to try to convince Barcelona to move for him. But they do not want him."

Right now, Coutinho’s focus won’t be on Barcelona. It will be on having his Porsche Macan repaired after it was damaged during Liverpool’s end-of-season awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The Daily Mail captured pictures of Coutinho’s luxury car, which was targeted by a thug who threw a rock at the window while the Brazil international was attending the ceremony.

A photographer revealed that a man arrived at Anfield to throw a rock at Coutinho’s car, worth £60,000, before turning and running away.

The police were called to the incident, while a member of staff came out with the keys to assess the damage.

The culprit’s motive isn’t yet clear, although some on Twitter believe a Liverpool fan angered by the latest Barcelona rumours is responsible.

If Coutinho really is mulling over his future, throwing a rock at his car is hardly the best way to convince him to stay. Hence the anger.

If true, the Liverpool fan might actually have provided the catalyst for Coutinho to leave. After all, which player stayed after a fan chucked a rock at his car?

