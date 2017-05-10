GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Eddie Jones reacts to England World Cup 'Pool of Death' for Japan 2019

England have been drawn into another potential ‘Group of Death’ for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

England faced a similar situation in 2015 and crashed out of their own World Cup during the group stages after losing to both Wales and Australia.

The failure to make it out of the group stages in 2015 cost head coach Stuart Lancaster and his coaching team their jobs and also meant that England are the only host nation in the history of the tournament not make it out of the group stages.

England’s opponents this time round in Pool C are rugby giants Argentina and France as well as two qualifiers from both the Americas and Oceania. With USA and Samoa the mostly likely candidates.

However ominous the group looks on paper, England head coach Eddie Jones believes that if his team manages to negotiate the group successfully it will only put the Six Nations holders in good stead for the knock-out stages of the competition.

The 57-year-old Australian told journalists in Japan that a hard qualifying pool should mean England will be battle-hardened by the time of the knock-out stages:

"You think it's difficult, but we're excited by it. It's not a tough group; it's a good group," Jones said, as per The Telegraph.

"To win the World Cup you have to win seven games.

"We've got two very big games in our pool against France and Argentina so it's great preparation for getting to the final stages.

"We're looking forward to it. We want to win the World Cup. We want to come here and win it, that's our ambition.

Eddie Jones sees a comparison with Australia’s performance in the final stages of the 2015 tournament, where an unfancied Wallabies side managed to get all the way to the final at Twickenham, after surviving the group stage by beating England and Wales.

The Australians eventually lost to New Zealand 34–17 but the 57-year-old believes that the difficult group stage proved to be beneficial to Michael Cheika’s side.

He added: "Australia showed in 2015 that the tough games helped them for the ones further ahead.

"Australia went past Ireland and Argentina, My experience of the World Cup is that having two tough games is the best preparation.

"France are probably the most improved team in world rugby, Argentina are improving rapidly, so it couldn't be any better.

"There's no better rivalry than England and France. We play Argentina in two Tests in the summer, so we'll have plenty of experience of them."

Elsewhere, Wales have been draw into a pool with Australia and Georgia, whilst Ireland and Scotland are both in the same group.

The Italians, however, will face the daunting prospect of matches against the World Champions New Zealand as well as Allister Coetzee’s South Africa.

