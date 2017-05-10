Jose Aldo could once again be pulled from a major UFC main event.

The Brazilian is no stranger to pulling out of bouts due to injury, as he most notably was pulled from his scheduled UFC 189 clash with Conor McGregor back in the Summer of 2015. Aldo suffered a rib injury weeks out and was replaced by Chad Mendes.

He would eventually face McGregor later that year at UFC 194, only to be knocked out in 13 seconds and have his decade of dominance inside the cage stripped away.

Article continues below

Now, Aldo once again sits atop the featherweight division after being promoted undisputed champion. He is now set to take on interim division champ Max Holloway at UFC 212 live on pay-per-view (PPV) in Brazil. That is if the Brazilian isn't already preparing to pull out yet again.

It was reported by Combate that Aldo suffered a cut on his eyebrow during a sparring session, which needed stitches to heal. Aldo had this to say on the matter (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

Article continues below

"This is a normal cut. I've fought with my eyebrow stitched up, once. This one is on the top of my head. It's a sign of victory." Aldo told Combate. "I was sparring last week, I went for a double leg and there was a clash of heads. I'm training as usual. The placement of the cut doesn't hinder me in any way. It's cool. I got five stitches.

“I'm supposed to take them off tomorrow, but we'll see. It didn't change my routine. The day I got cut, I got the stitches and then went right back to train jiu-jitsu. It's right on the top of my head, where there's no contact or impact. The cut changes nothing."

After losing the undisputed championship to McGregor back in 2015, Aldo took on Frankie Edgar for the interim strap at UFC 200 last Summer. He won the bout via unanimous decision, however, was later promoted to undisputed champion after McGregor was stripped of the title due to inactivity.

Soon after an interim title was implemented yet again and it was contested for between former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway. Holloway won the bout via TKO, setting up his meeting against 'Scarface' in Brazil.

They will meet in the main event of UFC 212 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3, 2017. Who do you think will emerge victorious come fight night in Brazil?

Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms