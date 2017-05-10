Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

James Harden gets torn apart on Twitter after Ginobili block

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Houston Rockets are one game away from being knocked out of the playoffs after falling 3-2 behind in their Western Conference Semifinal series against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets were defeated by the Spurs 110-107 on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center in a very close game that literally came down to the last shot of the contest. 

Due to Manu Ginobili's block on James Harden's attempt of a game-tying three-pointer shot in the dying embers of the game, San Antonio is now one step closer towards taking on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

If they do advance to the next stage of the playoffs, it will be the first time since they have appeared in the Conference Finals since the 2013-14 season, so Ginobili's game-winning block could very well end up being a very significant factor of the Spurs' season.

Just like it could be a moment to remember for the Spurs, it could be a season to forget for the Rockets and Harden, and he's already being given a torrid time on Twitter for the moment. 

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson pointed out the striking age different between Harden and Ginobili after the Spurs star made the game-winning block by saying on Twitter: "Ginobili is legit 52 years old.. he was in 2k on dream cast .. and he blocked your game winning shot James Harden."

To put things into perspective if you're not a big gamer, they stopped making NBA 2k games for the Dreamcast when the games console stopped being produced in 2001.

It's safe to say Harden will be subject to much more criticism for much more months to come if Houston fails to advance in this year's playoffs, especially after the MVP-style season he has had.

Even though Harden got himself a triple-double (30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists), the rest of his team wasn't good enough to step up to the mark with him. This might have been down to the fact they only used seven players in rotation on the night, while the Spurs used nine.

Harden and the Rockets will look to turn things around on Thursday night when they play Game 6 vs Spurs, although their series will likely be remembered for this moment if they are eliminated.

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Manu Ginobili
Houston Rockets
NBA Playoffs
James Harden

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again