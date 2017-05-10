The Houston Rockets are one game away from being knocked out of the playoffs after falling 3-2 behind in their Western Conference Semifinal series against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets were defeated by the Spurs 110-107 on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center in a very close game that literally came down to the last shot of the contest.

Due to Manu Ginobili's block on James Harden's attempt of a game-tying three-pointer shot in the dying embers of the game, San Antonio is now one step closer towards taking on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

If they do advance to the next stage of the playoffs, it will be the first time since they have appeared in the Conference Finals since the 2013-14 season, so Ginobili's game-winning block could very well end up being a very significant factor of the Spurs' season.

Just like it could be a moment to remember for the Spurs, it could be a season to forget for the Rockets and Harden, and he's already being given a torrid time on Twitter for the moment.

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson pointed out the striking age different between Harden and Ginobili after the Spurs star made the game-winning block by saying on Twitter: "Ginobili is legit 52 years old.. he was in 2k on dream cast .. and he blocked your game winning shot James Harden."

To put things into perspective if you're not a big gamer, they stopped making NBA 2k games for the Dreamcast when the games console stopped being produced in 2001.

It's safe to say Harden will be subject to much more criticism for much more months to come if Houston fails to advance in this year's playoffs, especially after the MVP-style season he has had.

Even though Harden got himself a triple-double (30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists), the rest of his team wasn't good enough to step up to the mark with him. This might have been down to the fact they only used seven players in rotation on the night, while the Spurs used nine.

Harden and the Rockets will look to turn things around on Thursday night when they play Game 6 vs Spurs, although their series will likely be remembered for this moment if they are eliminated.