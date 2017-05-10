GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Shane McMahon.

Shane McMahon says The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Shane McMahon apparently has heat with The Undertaker's mother.

McMahon and Taker met in a hellacious Hel ln A Cell match at WrestleMania 32 last year, in which The Undertaker emerged victorious after a great fight. Had McMahon won, he would have been given control over Monday Night RAW, however, he impressed his father Vince so much that he was made commissioner of SmackDown Live.

Now Shane O'Mac runs Tuesday nights alongside former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan. 

Article continues below

McMahon recently appeared on an episode of WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, The Steve Austin Show, and "The Rattlesnake" joked that Shane's hand have produced more potatoes (wrestling term for when a competitor hits his opponent for real) than the potato fields of Idaho.

Shane told the story of how he lit a fire under The Undertaker's mom for giving him a black eye during their segment on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania (quotes via IWNerd):

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

“I got heat for that from his mom”

McMahon didn't reveal too much about Taker's mom going off on him backstage, but it's still a pretty funny thought. He also revealed that backstage he hugged Taker and apologized for what happened, and even told him that he could hit him back.

Instead Taker declined and said he'd get him back later. "The Deadman" didn't let up on that promise, as Shane says Undertaker got him back with a hard shot during their Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania. He also said that they had dinner months later and joked about the whole ordeal.

One year later McMahon is coming off of an amazing WrestleMania match with AJ Styles, which arguably stole the show. The Undertaker just suffered his second ever loss at "The Show Of Shows" to Roman Reigns, and left his gear in the ring in a way that seemed to signify the end of his career.

WWE SummerSlam 2015

It's been a fun ride seeing The Undertaker create magic over the decades at WrestleMania, as he amassed one of the greatest streaks in the history of sports. Despite having that streak broken three years ago in New Orleans, his legacy will live on forever.

What do you think of Shane's potato shots on Taker during their WrestleMania match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mom has heat with him

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Roman Reigns' planned feud 'cos of Strowman injury is so underwhelming

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Gigi Buffon did something brilliant to Kylian Mbappe after he scored past him

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster match revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again