One year ago, nobody would have thought Monday Night RAW would be revolving around Braun Strowman as his path of destruction takes place on a weekly basis.

Even fewer would have guessed that an injury to The Monster Among Men would cause numerous plans in WWE to collapse, and the company would be forced to make key championship changes.

CHANGE OF PLANS

It’s common knowledge by now that WWE’s plan was to have Strowman be the next challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at the RAW-exclusive Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

Before that, though, his business with Roman Reigns wasn’t finished as they continued their feud on the European tour, and Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to report that he’ll be undergoing a minor procedure to fix his elbow – while WWE stated he’s suffering from a torn rotator cuff.

With Strowman out of action for a while, attention now turns to Reigns as to what could be next for him as he was originally set to have a rematch with Strowman at Extreme Rules.

The Big Dog won’t be in the Universal Championship picture right now, as plans still have Reigns and The Beast Incarnate staying far apart until WrestleMania 34.

A new rumour from Cageside Seats has revealed that Reigns could engage in a short feud with Bray Wyatt instead, before Strowman returns.

REIGNS VS. WYATT

That would certainly be a drastic move from WWE, as The Eater of Worlds is a new arrival on RAW and it was thought that he’d be taking on Finn Balor instead; which means this feud may also be scrapped to accommodate Reigns and Balor will need a new opponent until WWE figures this situation out.

Wyatt and Reigns have been in a rivalry in the past, and it was quite entertaining so it’s probably the easy decision for WWE to go with something tried and tested in the short-term, rather than investing a lot of time into something never seen before for only a few weeks with the risk of it failing.

This could actually help Wyatt instead, as it’s obvious that fans are slowly starting to get bored of him a little as he’s been the victim of horrible booking as he ends up losing the key matches in every feud.

With Reigns receiving nuclear heat from fans, some cheers and more limelight on Wyatt could be a turning point for him on RAW, and it probably won’t affect Reigns too as the negative reactions have never bothered him.

What will be a shame, though, is that the trend will probably see Wyatt lose in an important feud again as there’s no way WWE will book Reigns to look weak again after his brutal feud with Strowman.

What do you make of WWE's potential short-term plans for Roman Reigns?

