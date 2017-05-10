AJ Styles opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon

AJ Styles has a great relationship with Vince McMahon.

"The Phenomenal One" made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble last year where he entered at the No. 3 spot. He went on to defeat Dean Ambrose at Backlash to win his first WWE World Heavyweight title.

Now Styles is coming off of a lengthy title reign after dropping the title to John Cena at this past year's Royal Rumble in January and put on a great match with SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. He is currently set to challenge Kevin Owens for the United States Title.

The WWE is currently in the midst of its European tour, and Styles recently did an interview with Inside The Ropes before a Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the interview, Styles commented on his relationship with Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say (quotes via IWNerd):

“I think that once you proven yourself to Vince McMahon that you’re not some guy that only cares about himself and only wants to get himself over at the expense of stabbing someone in the back….

"This isn’t about me, this is about us. Let’s find a way to make WWE bigger, better and more popular and more exciting”

“When he sees that in someone, when he sees that passion in someone, everyday you get a little bit more trust with Vince McMahon and I want that.

"He’s my boss and I can go in there anytime and talk to him if I need be. There is a relationship there that I enjoy and I want to get stronger.

"Day in and day out, I want to prove to him that I care about us, rather than me. And I think he appreciates that”

Styles is currently one of the biggest fan favorites in the WWE today, and one of the best workers in the industry of pro wrestling. For him to have such a great relationship with McMahon could only mean bigger and better things for his already impressive WWE career.

He has only won one title in his brief WWE career, and at 39-years-old, it should be interesting to see how many more accolades he can rack up before calling it a career.

What do you make of Styles' comments regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon?

