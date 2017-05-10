Official online NBA destination in the UK

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five.

Eagle-eyed NBA fan points out error in final moments of Rockets vs Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are one more win away from taking on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals after a third win against the Houston Rockets in the Conference Semifinals.

The Spurs moved to a 3-2 lead in the series after picking up an 110-107 win on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center in a very close game that literally came down to the dying moments of the contest.

Manu Ginobili's block on James Harden's attempt of a game-tying three-pointer shot in the last few seconds of the game has positioned San Antonio one step closer towards the Western Conference Finals. However, some may argue that less time, at that point, should have been on the clock.

After the Rockets had missed a three-pointer with just over 16 seconds left on the game clock, the clock stopped. It remained at 16.7 seconds for at least two seconds before restarting again and then stopping once more as a result of a foul. Watch the video below that shows the clock stopping.

Houston fans may feel that these seconds weren't counted in favor of San Antonio, as at the time, the Spurs were only up by two points, meaning any three-pointer scored by the Rockets would have put them in the driving position.

Spurs would go on to get another point afterward, as the game finished 110-107 to them, but that's not the point. There should have been fewer seconds on the clock for them at this point. Once that happens, it changes the game entirely.

Fewer seconds on the clock adds pressure for the players on the court to try and secure the result for their respective team. As we all know, some players crack under the game, meaning the outcome of the game could have been a lot different if the seconds had been taken off the clock.

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

Some may argue that the missing three seconds doesn't matter, as the Rockets had plenty of opportunities throughout the game to score to level or go into the lead, including in the video through the link earlier in this article.

Nevertheless, the Rockets will look to turn things around on Thursday night when they play Game 6 vs Spurs, as if they don't, they will be eliminated from this season's playoffs.

