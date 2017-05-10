Who Brock Lesnar could defend Universal title against at Great Balls of Fire

Braun Strowman’s untimely elbow injury will see numerous plans on Monday Night RAW change for the coming months.

Despite competing on the European tour opposite Roman Reigns to further advance their feud, it’s been reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that it’s now time for The Monster Among Men to undergo procedure on his elbow which will see him miss the Extreme Rules event.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Depending on how his recovery goes, he could also miss the new Great Ball of Fire event which is going to be a huge blow for him as it was claimed that following his feud with The Big Dog, he would challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at that event.

WWE has already advertised that The Beast Incarnate will make the first defence of his championship at the questionably-named event and they probably won't go back on their word, so a new contender must be named and several rumours have already been circulating.

According to the latest rumour round-up from Cageside Seats, Strowman’s replacement could be Finn Balor.

This could happen, as the same source has claimed that WWE is planning a short-term feud between Reigns and Bray Wyatt, which could mean that The Eater of World’s feud with Balor will be nixed to accommodate the other plans, although it’s certainly something they could revisit.

A feud between Balor and Lesnar is definitely an enticing one as the battle between The Demon and The Beast is a marketable opportunity for WWE, and it allows the company to throw Balor back into title contention.

THE DEMON VS. THE BEAST?

However, the big worry here is that Balor is the latest victim to visit Suplex City and sometimes there’s no coming back from a vicious beating like that – and there’s worry that fans won’t be able to take him as a serious threat to the champion should Lesnar dispose of him relatively easily.

In simpler terms, a man of Balor’s size shouldn’t be dethroning Lesnar, but he shouldn't be squashed either.

This links into something Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned following RAW, as he claimed that WWE could put on a series of tournament-style matches to determine who could be the next star to challenge Lesnar.

Balor already has a good record in qualifying matches on RAW, as he won a Fatal Four Way match before defeating Reigns on his way to becoming the Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

There are some big names on the red brand, so perhaps WWE should avoid having Balor as the sacrificial lamb in a potential Lesnar match and probably take a leaf out of SmackDown LIVE’s book and give a lesser superstar the amazing chance.

