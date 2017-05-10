GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

New video showing the 10 ‘impossible’ things only Lionel Messi can do goes viral

Lionel Messi may not win the Ballon d’Or this year but there’s no denying it’s been another fantastic season for the Barcelona maestro.

The Argentine forward, who turns 30 next month, has scored 51 goals in 49 appearances for Barça so far this term and produced one of the best individual performances of the campaign in last month’s Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to equal Messi’s tally of Ballon d’Or awards (five) at the end of the year, with Real Madrid in with a strong chance of winning both La Liga and the Champions League, but which player will history regard as the better footballer?

In terms of raw talent and footballing ability, it’s difficult to argue that Messi isn’t the superior player. He produces magical moments every time he crosses that white line.

Take nothing away from Ronaldo, who has developed into the best number nine on the planet in the past couple of seasons, but Messi regularly makes a mockery of the seemingly impossible.

New video on Messi has gone viral

There are many, many brilliant compilation videos of Messi available to watch on YouTube and now a new contender for the best has emerged.

The video ’10 Impossible Things That Only Lionel Messi Is Capable of Doing ● He Is A Super Human’ was uploaded to YouTube on May 2 and has already amassed almost 1.5 million views.

p1bfpi06e4tj44rm18p7gaog16t.jpg

The 10 'impossible' things that Messi does/has done

So, let’s take a look at the 10 ‘impossible’ things Messi does that make him stand out from the rest.

1. ‘Destroying three players with three simple touches’ (0:34)

p1bfphp33e1bmbd3jbocb0bjr9.jpg

2. ‘Dribbling past players without touching the ball’ (1:14)

p1bfphpkej11oh1ah21as93j51d3qb.jpg

3. ‘That penalty assist’ (2.10)

p1bfphq9a11g98lue1ndj1a5ij0hd.jpg

4. ‘Escaping impossibly tight situations regularly’ (2.47)

p1bfphqs3mls1d6719u9ed23nbf.jpg

5. ‘Scoring his 500th career goal at the Bernabeu to win the Clasico’ (5.00)

p1bfphrcmhdi115dsi851eh11gqrh.jpg

6. ‘Scoring 40+ goals in a season while playing in midfield’ (5.40)

p1bfphruseaep1mdl19871uidme3j.jpg

7. ‘Scoring a hat-trick in the Clasico aged 19’ (7.50)

p1bfphsfuh19021spo16f8ikfu02l.jpg

8. ‘Scoring impossible solo goals regularly’ (8.58)

p1bfpht57b18ou4ljhtchp1jo8n.jpg

9. ‘Scoring 91 goals in a calendar year’ (10.55)

p1bfphtml6fr688pcke1d9g1alhp.jpg

10. ‘Winning four consecutive Ballon d’Or awards’ (12.00)

p1bfphua3q16791duh78uubv1egir.jpg

Watch: The 10 'impossible' things that Messi does

You can watch the brilliant video in full here…

(Due to La Liga copyright issues, you may need to click 'Watch on YouTube')

The best player to ever play football? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

Topics:
La Liga
Football

