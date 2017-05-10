Daniel Bryan's in-ring career might not be over.

Bryan was forced to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after losing all strength in his right arm and required major neck surgery to fix the issue. Bryan's career was very much in jeopardy, however, he still managed to make a return and win the Intercontinental Championship.

He won the title during a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 31. Soon after, however, he was pulled from WWE events and had his scheduled title defense against Bad News Barrett canceled.

He relinquished the Intercontinental Title and was forced to take an extended amount of time off, waiting in hopes getting cleared for an in-ring return by WWE doctors.

In February of last year, Bryan announced his retirement from in-ring competition due to medical reasons and is now expecting his first child with his wife and fellow former WWE Superstar Brie Bella.

Currently, Bryan runs Tuesday nights as the general manager of SmackDown Live. He recently did an interview with In Between The Ropes and revealed a rather interesting idea.

Bryan admitted that if he believes his health is in the right place after his current WWE deal expires, he won't rule out the possibility of going elsewhere to get back into the ring:

"It all depends on how I feel my health is and how my wife feels my health is.

"If we feel like my health is good, I live to wrestle and I'm gonna go wrestle. If we think at that point that it's not good, then we'll see what happens."

"Yeah, and that's - I understand why they won't let me wrestle. It's a liability thing and they're trying to protect me and that sort of thing.

"But there's good reason to believe that I should be able to wrestle and that sort of thing. So we'll see in a year and a half what happens."

You can check out Bryan's comments about possibly going elsewhere to resume wrestling here:

If Bryan does decide to wrestle again he needs to be one hundred percent sure he's up for it, or the physical repercussions could be dire.

What do you make of Bryan's comments? Would he truly go elsewhere to get back into the squared circle? Or have we seen the last of "The Leader Of The Yes Movement" in the ring?

