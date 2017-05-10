This year marks the tenth anniversary of Fernando Torres’ arrival in the Premier League.

The Spaniard signed for Liverpool in a £20 million deal from Atletico Madrid on July 4, 2007.

To leave Atleti, the club he joined at the age of 11 and captained when he was 19, was an immensely difficult decision.

But Torres insisted at the time that the chance to join the club he viewed as potentially the best in Europe was too good to turn down.

"It has been a difficult decision to leave my all-time club," Torres said upon his arrival at Anfield, via BBC Sport.

"But it would have been hard for me to reject Liverpool's offer. It is a big leap for me and I think it was the right thing for everyone.

"It's one of the best, if not the best, club in Europe."

Torres became a fan favourite

The next four years could be a fruitful one for Torres. He scored 81 times in 142 appearances for Liverpool, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite.

“His armband proved he was a red - Torres, Torres/You'll never walk alone it said - Torres, Torres,” Liverpool fans sung about the striker.

It’s not through a lack of effort that Torres was unable to win any silverware during his Liverpool career. They reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2007-08 and finished second in the league one year later, but Torres left Liverpool in 2011 without a single honour.

Torres’ departure to Chelsea was met with sincere disappointment from Liverpool supporters. Regardless that the forward’s Chelsea career was a disaster; the fact that he put in a transfer request and signed for a rival upset those who had once cheered his name from the Kop.

But Steven Gerrard prefers to remember the good times.

Gerrard and Torres' immense relationship

Torres and Gerrard formed an immense connection during their time together at Liverpool.

And Torres’ productivity came as a result of Gerrard doing everything he could to make sure the Spaniard felt like he was the main man in the dressing room.

He was an absolute joy and a pleasure to play behind,” Gerrard said, via Liverpool’s website.

“My responsibility was to try to give him the service. And it was also my responsibility as a captain to make him feel good.

"Not just myself, but with the likes of Jamie Carragher we had a very humble dressing room, and we realised straight away that for us to be successful it was important that we had a striker who felt like he was the main man in the dressing room.

“All the staff played their part as well. I feel like we all played a game around Fernando to make him feel phenomenal, like he was the main man.

'We helped him feel invincible'

“He took that confidence out onto the pitch – and rightly so. Liverpool’s No.9, who is going to get you all the goals and break records, it’s always important that the main man feels important.

“We all helped him, as players, to feel invincible and he took that into his performances.

“It’s a shame how it ended here. But I think the majority of fans have forgiven him. He looks back at his Liverpool career with fond memories.”

