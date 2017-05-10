There is no doubt about it: Dennis Bergkamp is one of the most talented forwards to ever play the game.

Of course, goals typically define strikers and those were never the Dutchman's sole focus (although he scored 311 times in his career). The former Arsenal number 10 was just technically a cut above the rest and a really special breed of player.

In fact, when people today think of a number 10 playing slightly behind an out-and-out striker, Bergkamp's is the first name that springs to mind.

It's been 11 years since the 79-time Netherlands international called it a day and he is now the assistant manager with Ajax, his first ever club.

As he turns 47, we take a look back at some of the most special moments and goals in the Iceman's storied career, and it really is a treat.

10. Brilliant touch and finish V Spurs

Back in 1996, Bergkamp had just set up captain Tony Adams to score the winner over north London rivals Spurs, but then, in injury time after fantastic work from Ian Wright, he put the icing on the cake by selling Stephen Carr with a tremendous touch before delivering a low finish.

9. Incredible solo goal V Sunderland

Back in the days of Roker Park, Sunderland wasn't the nicest place to go, but the ground probably never saw a goal better than this. The Maradona spin was something, but the way he opens his body up for the curling finish is sublime.

8. Chip V Real Madrid for Ajax

The sheer audacity! Not only does he sell the Madrid centre-back like he's a Sunday League player, but the then proceeds to the lift the ball over the 'keeper from the edge of the box on the half-volley. Crazy!

7. Scissor kick V Rapid Bucarest for Inter

Bergkamp slammed in 25 goals during his first season in Italy and this was one of the best. Although the cross was behind him, the Iceman adjusted and produced a perfect scissor kick to smash the ball home.

6. Stunner against RKC for Ajax

Another technical masterclass! The then-young Bergkamp cuts inside by lobbing the ball over the oncoming defender before unleashing a fierce drive on his weaker left foot that hits the bar and goes in. Beautiful.

5. Destroys four Spurs players in a row with crazy skills

As we mentioned, not all of Bergkamp's magical moments were goals, and this one was extra special because of who it was against. Even in the winter of his career, Bergkamp never lost his touch. Spurs learned that the hard way.

4. Ljungberg assist Vs Juventus

This is magical. Back in 2001 Arsenal were capable of winning these big Champions League games and thanks to a sensational assist from good ol' Dennis, the Gunners sealed a 3-1 victory over the Italian giants Juventus. But these weren't any old defenders that Bergkamp embarrassed; Lillian Thuram, Paolo Montero and Gianluca Zambrotta were in the team that night. Not to mention Gianluigi Buffon in goal! You almost forget it was Freddie Ljungberg who scored.

3. Scoring the winner Vs Argentina at 1998 World Cup

Talk about doing it on the big stage. Bergkamp scored in the final minute of Holland's clash with Argentina at the 1998 World Cup in France to seal victory, but it's the manner of the goal. He took one touch to control a long 60-yard aerial pass from Frank de Boer, brought the ball down through Argentine defender Roberto Ayala's legs before bending the finish with the outside of his right boot. He would go on to make the All-Star team from that World Cup.

2. Hat-trick Vs Leicester City

The first and last goal of these three are especially outrageous. The last one, which secures Arsenal a 3-3 draw against the Foxes, sends Matt Elliott for a pie - in fact, he probably had to pay to get back into Filbert Street - before bringing the ball under his spell and caressing it past the 'keeper's right-hand side. All in the dying minutes.

1. Outrageous turn and finish Vs Newcastle United

Had to be, right? It's just the most ridiculous bit of skill you may ever see, even more so because nobody has been able to do it since. Nikos Dabizas literally does not know what day of the week it is before Bergkamp cooly slots home. Just genius.

