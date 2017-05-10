Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Draymond Green and Isaiah Thomas are taking shots at each other

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Trash talking is an art for some NBA players, and two cross-conference competitors are taking shots at each other as the stakes get higher in the playoffs. 

Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas and Golden State Warriors glue guy Draymond Green are engaging in a bit of a long distance dispute. The incident can be traced back to Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Washington Wizards. 

Kelly Oubre was suspended one game for snapping on Boston's Kelly Olynyk, shoving him to the ground after what he considered a dirty screen from Olynyk. The Celtics' big man isn't a stranger to controversy, and he has a reputation around the NBA for playing dirty. 

That's where Draymond comes in. Green decided to talk about the incident on his Dray Day podcast, calling out Olynyk for being dirty and saying he doesn't have respect for him. 

"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man... he's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to do that," Green said, via Jordan Heck.

That comment trickled it's way to the Celtics, who weren't pleased that Green of all people was calling another NBA player dirty. It's worth noting that Draymond's been suspended for wildly kicking players, even taking a swing at LeBron James' groin in the NBA Finals. 

Thomas, Boston's fearless leader, stepped up to the plate for his teammate. He refuted the idea that Olynyk is a dirty player, then questioned how Green had any space to say that about someone else.

"I mean, I don't know how he can call anybody dirty. But it is what it is. Everybody's got a comment or something to say about others, I guess," Thomas said, according to Jay King of Mass Live

"It's a joke he said that," Thomas added. 

Story over? Not yet. Thomas' comments made their way back around to Draymond, and he decided to cut the middle man out and took a subtle shot at Isaiah on Twitter:

The Warriors have swept their first two opponents in the playoffs, awaiting the victor between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics went six games against the Chicago Bulls and are currently tied 2-2 with the Washington Wizards. 

There's nothing wrong with a little gamesmanship, especially with tensions running high as the NBA playoffs inch closer to the finals. Expect nothing less once Draymond gets involved, who isn't concerned about filtering himself.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Isaiah Thomas
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again