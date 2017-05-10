Trash talking is an art for some NBA players, and two cross-conference competitors are taking shots at each other as the stakes get higher in the playoffs.

Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas and Golden State Warriors glue guy Draymond Green are engaging in a bit of a long distance dispute. The incident can be traced back to Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Washington Wizards.

Kelly Oubre was suspended one game for snapping on Boston's Kelly Olynyk, shoving him to the ground after what he considered a dirty screen from Olynyk. The Celtics' big man isn't a stranger to controversy, and he has a reputation around the NBA for playing dirty.

That's where Draymond comes in. Green decided to talk about the incident on his Dray Day podcast, calling out Olynyk for being dirty and saying he doesn't have respect for him.

"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man... he's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to do that," Green said, via Jordan Heck.

That comment trickled it's way to the Celtics, who weren't pleased that Green of all people was calling another NBA player dirty. It's worth noting that Draymond's been suspended for wildly kicking players, even taking a swing at LeBron James' groin in the NBA Finals.

Thomas, Boston's fearless leader, stepped up to the plate for his teammate. He refuted the idea that Olynyk is a dirty player, then questioned how Green had any space to say that about someone else.

"I mean, I don't know how he can call anybody dirty. But it is what it is. Everybody's got a comment or something to say about others, I guess," Thomas said, according to Jay King of Mass Live.

"It's a joke he said that," Thomas added.

Story over? Not yet. Thomas' comments made their way back around to Draymond, and he decided to cut the middle man out and took a subtle shot at Isaiah on Twitter:

The Warriors have swept their first two opponents in the playoffs, awaiting the victor between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics went six games against the Chicago Bulls and are currently tied 2-2 with the Washington Wizards.

There's nothing wrong with a little gamesmanship, especially with tensions running high as the NBA playoffs inch closer to the finals. Expect nothing less once Draymond gets involved, who isn't concerned about filtering himself.