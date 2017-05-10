GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dani Alves provided yet another reminder of why Barcelona were so foolish to allow him to join Juventus last summer on Tuesday night.

Not only did the Brazilian provide the assist for Mario Mandzukic's opener against Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals second leg, but he scored a screamer.

When Danijel Subasic's punch fell to Alves 20 yards out, he rifled a volley straight back at the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

His virtuoso display at the Juventus Stadium once again led fans to question why on earth Barcelona seemed all too willing to ship the 34-year-old last summer.

After all, he has proved over the past nine months that he remains the world's best right-back.

Barcelona only have themselves to blame after Alves explained in April how he felt mistreated and victimised at the Camp Nou.

Asked why he decided to leave for Juventus, he told FIFA.com: "I have to say that I didn't feel as comfortable anymore at Barca.

"Things changed at a club level, and as time went on, I always seemed to be the one in the firing line.

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

"'Dani's the one who has to go', they'd say. I just got tired of it. I decided to head off in a new direction and find happiness somewhere else."

Alves certainly appears to have found happiness - he's close to securing his 32nd, 33rd and 34th major trophies in Turin - but according to Marca, he almost rejoined Barcelona in January.

The Spanish outlet report that Alves wanted a return to Catalonia because his family still live there, but Barcelona's hierarchy rejected the opportunity to bring him back.

And why? Because they simply weren't interested and didn't want to re-sign a club legend. No, seriously.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-JUVENTUS

Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal are currently Barcelona's two options at right-back, but neither are particularly experienced nor consistent.

Which makes Alves' snub sound all the more ridiculous. Re-signing the Brazil international would have shored up Luis Enrique's defence and perhaps given them a better chance in La Liga and Europe.

Safe to say Barcelona have been made to pay for not re-signing the full-back, considering they exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and could yet miss out on La Liga glory.

