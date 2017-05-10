Although Randy Orton’s WWE Championship defence against Jinder Mahal at Backlash is an intriguing main event, it’s the United States title match between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles that has captured the excitement of the fans.

They’re two of the finest athletes around and easily two of the biggest names on SmackDown LIVE, so you can imagine why there was a little disappointment at the fact that The Phenomenal One went from being WWE Champion to battling Shane McMahon, to finding himself in United States Championship contention.

THE FACE OF AMERICA

Still, it’s safe to say the two will probably steal the show next Sunday and although rumours suggested this was going to be a lengthy feud, this might be the only title opportunity Styles will receive against the Face of America.

This comes via a new report from The Inquisitr, where they’re claiming that Owens could have a different challenger in store instead – Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style is yet to have a match on the main roster, but will end that streak at Backlash when he finally steps into the ring opposite Dolph Ziggler – and WWE did this so that his first match felt a lot more important and makes it a must-see occasion.

The reason this has been speculated is because live events usually show which direction the company is heading in, and that’s always been the case.

THE KING OF STRONG STYLE

In late June, a live event in Bakersfield, California is advertising Nakamura vs. Owens and while the card is always subject to change, the decision seems like Nakamura will be the face the fans get behind in a feud opposite the uber-heel in Owens, whom the fans despise.

On one hand, fans might not be happy that the Owens and Styles programme will be cut short but at the same time, it’s great that Nakamura could be involved in an even bigger feud than his current one, and taking down Owens for the gold would be a huge feat.

This also links into possible plans WWE has for Orton in the coming months.

There’s been speculation that he could be turning heel soon, once he gets his feud with The Maharaja out of the way, and that means he could portray the villain in a championship feud against Styles who will remain a face because of the strong reactions he still receives.

While there was also talk that Nakamura could be thrown into WWE Championship contention, taking the long route will probably be more beneficial for him rather than throwing him in at the deep end.

Would you be happy to see a feud between Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura?

